Brookstone Capital Management Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,833,000 after purchasing an additional 374,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

