Brookstone Capital Management Takes $182,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.