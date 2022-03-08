Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531,846 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $86,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 167,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. 29,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.