BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.29.

BRP stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

