Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $303.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.40.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.78. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $173.10 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.