Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $303.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.40.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.78. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $173.10 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

