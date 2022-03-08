Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 2,575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. 390,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,550. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

