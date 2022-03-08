Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

