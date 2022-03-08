Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 151.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.74.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

