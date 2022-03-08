Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,304 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 11.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,977 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,112. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.