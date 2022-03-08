Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,189,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

HUN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 140,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,509. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

