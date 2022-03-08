C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $45.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 560,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,585. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

