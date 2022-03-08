CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.03 and the highest is $5.19. CACI International posted earnings of $5.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.83 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $302.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a 12 month low of $217.29 and a 12 month high of $309.80.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

