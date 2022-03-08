CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.62

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 15950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

