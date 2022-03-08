CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.62

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 15950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.
The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
