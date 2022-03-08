California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,404,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

