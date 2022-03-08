California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,347 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

