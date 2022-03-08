California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $694.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.81.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

