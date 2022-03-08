Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

