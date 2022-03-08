Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $91.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44.

