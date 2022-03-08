Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $312.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.07 and its 200 day moving average is $353.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

