Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,579 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

