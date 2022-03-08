Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 743 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

