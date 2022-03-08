Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 3,157 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 859.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NJUL opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

