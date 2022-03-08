Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

