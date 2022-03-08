Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 629,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after buying an additional 412,405 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.