Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to post $75.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $75.50 million. Camtek posted sales of $57.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $309.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $312.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 447,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34. Camtek has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

