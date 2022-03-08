Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades HEXO (TSE:HEXO) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. MKM Partners dropped their target price on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, reduced their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.26.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$283.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

