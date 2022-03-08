Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.70.

CNQ stock opened at C$76.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$76.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.24. The firm has a market cap of C$89.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$648,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,987 shares in the company, valued at C$1,556,276.56. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,945,864 shares in the company, valued at C$128,784,479.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,879 shares of company stock worth $13,359,046.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

