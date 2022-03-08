Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $56,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

