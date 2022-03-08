Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of AWK opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average is $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.72 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

