Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

