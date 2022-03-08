Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.12 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $199.02 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day moving average of $275.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

