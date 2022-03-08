Canandaigua National Corp Sells 131 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,820 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 215,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 183,192 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

