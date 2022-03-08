Canandaigua National Corp Sells 1,366 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nasdaq by 115,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.35 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

