Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Canna Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canna Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $20,007,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canna Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Canna Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canna Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canna Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,318,000.

Canna Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Canna Global Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

