Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 51,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,567. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.