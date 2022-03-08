Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 473 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $78.89 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

