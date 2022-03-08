Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.