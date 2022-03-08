Captrust Financial Advisors Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Primerica were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1,356.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.77.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

