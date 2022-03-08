Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,274,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after buying an additional 93,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.85 and a 1 year high of $352.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

