Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $27.14 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00191300 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056210 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,182,105,422 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,393,662 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

