CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. CarMax has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.09.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.