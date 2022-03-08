CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robust demand and rising prices of used cars are driving CarMax’s sales and earnings. CarMax’s omni-channel strategy, with seamless integration of a world-class in-store experience and an online experience gives the auto retailer the largest addressable market in the used car industry. Solid execution and success of its new online instant appraisal offer bode well. The acquisition of Edmunds has solidified further CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high SG&A costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments for store expansion and development of technology platforms are increasing capex requirements. Stretched balance sheet and prospects for softer CAF income are other headwinds. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.09.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. 2,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. CarMax has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

