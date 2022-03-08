CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

PRTS opened at $7.56 on Friday. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.20 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

