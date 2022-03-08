CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PRTS stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.20 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.61. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

