Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives $67.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

