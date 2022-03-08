Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells $211,898.75 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CARS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,399. The stock has a market cap of $957.31 million, a PE ratio of 139.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

