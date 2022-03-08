Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) will announce $747.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.70 million to $750.00 million. Carter’s posted sales of $787.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE:CRI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.62. 7,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

