Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

CAS opened at C$12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.28. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

A number of analysts have commented on CAS shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

