Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

