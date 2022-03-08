Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Adam Vicary Purchases 2,000 Shares

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Adam Vicary bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,940 ($7,783.02).

Adam Vicary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castings alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Adam Vicary purchased 3,000 shares of Castings stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,757.86).

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 307 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £133.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Castings P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 282.52 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.50). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGS shares. began coverage on Castings in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on shares of Castings in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Castings (Get Rating)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.